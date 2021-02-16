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Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli (9) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against SMU, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Syracuse, N.Y.
Adrian Kraus
/
AP
Syracuse scores game-winning touchdown with 17 seconds to go to defeat No. 19 SMU 30-27
Associated Press
Steve Angeli hit little-used tight end Noah Meyers on a 2-yard scoring strike with 17 seconds to go and Syracuse defeated No. 19 SMU 30-27 Saturday.
Voters fill out their ballots at an early voting polling place at Bethel Lutheran Church on October 28, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minn.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Can I trust the polls? And other questions from listeners about the 2026 midterms
Domenico Montanaro
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO
Control of the Onondaga County Legislature is up for grabs for the second year in a row
Jessica Cain
Scott, a homeless man in Syracuse, expresses his frustrations during a meeting on homelessness at Syracuse City Hall.
City of Syracuse
/
Youtube screenshot
City lawmakers hold meeting on homelessness in Syracuse
Eric Reinhardt
Maurice Brown
Maurice Brown on the Campbell Conversations
Grant Reeher
Central NY Weather Forecast
Illustration of a hand dropping a ballot marked 'Vote' into a ballot box. WRVO 2026 Voter Guide. Election Day: Nov. 3.
Early voting is open now
Find early voting locations and hours, mail ballot options, and preview who’s on your local ballot before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Explore the Guide
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Station Announcement
Update: Federal funding and WRVO
One year after federal funding for public media was cut, the money is not coming back. Read WRVO Station Manager Bill Drake's update on how you can help.
Read the Full Announcement
Latest news on the 2026 election
Volunteers filling up containers of food at a food pantry.
Food pantry & assistance guide for central and northern NY
View the Directory
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