© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A man shovels snow in near whiteout conditions during a nor'easter in Marshfield, Mass., on Saturday.
Joseph Prezioso
/
AFP via Getty Images
A winter storm piles snow and causes dangerous conditions along the East Coast
Deepa Shivaram
,
A bomb cyclone is storming the East Coast, leaving close to 100,000 without power as of Sunday night Blizzard conditions in New England are dropping 2 feet of snow in some areas.
New York state’s mask mandate will be extended until at least Feb. 10, 2022.
Peter Varga/petovarga
/
stock.adobe.com
Health
Governor says NY mask-or-vaccine mandate extended to Feb. 10
Dan Clark
,
Farm_House.jpg
Doug Kerr
/
Flickr
Politics and Government
Farmers alarmed as NY looks at expanded overtime for workers
Associated Press
,
Special_OLympics.JPG
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO News
Regional News
Special Olympics winter games coming to Syracuse next month
Ellen Abbott
,
CoronavirusinNYSmallPromoBlock_0.png
weather_promo_homepage.png
newsletter_signup_0.png
Latest NY State News
NPR News
Load More