A bomb cyclone is storming the East Coast, leaving close to 100,000 without power as of Sunday night Blizzard conditions in New England are dropping 2 feet of snow in some areas.
North Korea fired a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile into the sea, in an apparent attempt to pressure the Biden administration over long-stalled nuclear negotiations.
ESPN reported that Brady, considered by many the greatest quarterback to ever play, was retiring after a 22-year career. But his agent would not confirm it, prompting questions and confusion.
As experts and officials in Ukraine's capital consider a range of possible actions by Russia — including invasion, cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns — they say Ukraine lacks critical defenses.
The singer-songwriter is the first high-profile musician to join Young's protest against the streaming service over its hosting of Joe Rogan's podcast.
On Saturday, 25-year-old Ash Barty brought Australia its first singles home win in the Open since the 1978 edition. The final game for the men's singles will be played on Sunday.
Hong Kong's government is directing anyone who bought a hamster in the past five weeks to surrender their pets for euthanasia after 11 of the animals tested positive for the coronavirus.
Bustle editor Rachel Krantz's memoir is a sincere and curious reckoning with the cultural messaging we all receive about gendered expectations and power dynamics in romantic and sexual relationships.
Here is how the history of NATO, Russia and Ukraine got so complicated.
Markets went on such a roller-coaster ride this week that it even stumped the most veteran investors. The Federal Reserve plans to start raising interest rates to tackle inflation.
White European translators have hesitated to work on Gorman's poetry because of criticism that their race makes them inappropriate for the job. In Hungary, a marginalized community steps up.