Steve Angeli hit little-used tight end Noah Meyers on a 2-yard scoring strike with 17 seconds to go and Syracuse defeated No. 19 SMU 30-27 Saturday.
Find early voting locations and hours, mail ballot options, and preview who’s on your local ballot before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
One year after federal funding for public media was cut, the money is not coming back. Read WRVO Station Manager Bill Drake's update on how you can help.
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French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez warned of a "very high risk" of disorder, especially after dark on Halloween, as some 320,000 people nationwide took to the streets.
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The Communist party central committee meeting was focused on discipline and fighting corruption. It comes ahead of next year when Xi is widely expected to try to secure a fourth term.
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Here are five things to know about the massive hack of the crypto exchange Binance — from how it happened to what it means for the sector.
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The latest developments come amid allegations, first reported by The New York Times, that Democrats recruited a spoiler candidate in the toss-up U.S. Senate race.
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The Siena Drone Photo Awards for 2026 offer breathtaking bird's-eye views of our planet, revealing landscapes, livelihoods and human stories often invisible from the ground.