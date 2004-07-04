© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Answer: America's Favorite Game Show

By Andrea Seabrook
Published July 4, 2004 at 12:00 AM EDT
<i>Jeopardy!</i> host Alex Trebek.
<i>Jeopardy!</i> host Alex Trebek.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Jeopardy!, the answer-and-question show of arcane trivia. Since it reappeared with new host Alex Trebek in 1984, more than 300 other game shows have come and gone, while Jeopardy! has become even more popular.

The show was created in the 1960s by Merv Griffin's production company and originally hosted by Art Fleming.

In recent weeks, viewers have been tuning in to watch contestant Ken Jennings, a software engineer from Utah. He's broken the record for the most consecutive wins and accumulated more than $700,000 in winnings. And he's still going. A five-game limit has been lifted this season and champions are allowed to come back until they are dethroned.

NPR's Andrea Seabrook reports on Jennings' winning streak and the enduring appeal of America's favorite quiz show.

