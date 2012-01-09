English Pub Serves Non-Alcoholic Beer To Dogs

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

A pub in Newcastle, England is taking its pet-friendly policy to new levels. They're serving dogs beer. You know, to make sure pets aren't left out when their owners are enjoying a pint. The bottles are labeled dog beer, and the Daily Mail shows a photo of a dog lapping up the beer from a glass. The special brew is made of malt, hops and meat extract and it is non-alcoholic. The bar manager's dog, Franco the beagle, is not a fan.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.