Lena Waithe's 5 Favorite Tiny Desk Concerts

For Tiny Desk Playlists, we ask musicians, creators and folks we admire to choose the Tiny Desk concerts they've come to love. For this edition, actress, producer and screenwriter Lena Waithe picks her five favorites. In 2017, Waithe acted in Master of None and wrote a memorable episode titled Thanksgiving that recounts her personal coming out story. Since then, Waithe has steadily been writing for new shows such as The Chi, Boomerang and Twenties. We thoroughly enjoyed her interview with Sam Sanders on It's Been a Minute from 2017, so we thought we'd ask her what Tiny Desk concerts stand out to her. - Maia Stern

• Snoh Aalegra"Because she made it feel so intimate and serene."

• Chika"She made it her own, like she does with everything. It was phenomenal."

• Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals"He makes every stage he's on seem like it's the largest stage in the world."

• Tobe Nwigwe"Because everything he does feels like it's made to honor the ancestors."

• H.E.R."She's one of the most talented people in this industry. Watching her sing live is truly a gift."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.