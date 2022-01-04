Audie Cornish: Time to consider new things...

After a decade hosting NPR news magazines — Weekend Edition in 2011 and All Things Considered since 2012-- Audie Cornish is leaving NPR. Her last day on the air will be January 7.

Audie joined NPR's National Desk in 2005, where she covered the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana and other news in the Southeastern United States. In 2008 she joined the politics team to cover the presidential race and the historic election of Barack Obama, and then as a Congressional reporter.

As host of All Things Considered and more recently Consider This, Audie has interviewed everyone from rock stars to authors and politicians, and sometimes all at the same time: Barack Obama And Bruce Springsteen On Their Belief In A Unifying Story For America

Her reporting on the opioid crisis in Baltimore earned a Salute to Excellence Award from the National Association of Black Journalists in 2016. In 2020, the National Press Foundation recognized her work with the Sol Taishoff Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism.

Here's an excerpt from her note to NPR staff:

Hosting All Things Considered helped me find my voice, but I have never considered the host chair a tenured position and there is still much to learn. It's time for me to try my hand at new journalism projects and embark on new adventures. It's been an honor to serve our listeners and a pleasure to work alongside all of you – reporters, producers, engineers, staff, member stations and friends.

The teams at NPR and Member stations have always punched above their weight in a very crowded media landscape. I have no doubt that you will continue to do so. I believe deeply in the mission of public radio and its people. As our union so aptly underscores, 'We Make NPR.'

And here's what VP for News Programming Sarah Gilbert and NPR SVP for News and Editorial Director Nancy Barnes said in their note:

Audie's keen journalistic instincts and comfort in the host chair have brought NPR to listeners across platforms – from her time as a reporter at NPR Member station WBUR in Boston, to her reporting on NPR's National and Washington desks, to hosting Weekend Edition, starring in live events across the country, hosting All Things Considered, and working with the team on Consider This. From podcasts to politics, Audie's skills and presence are distinctive. Her reporting is incisive and human. Whether in the field reporting on natural disasters, following presidential candidates and historic moments in our democracy, or landing illuminating high-profile interviews, Audie has brought listeners a rich array of topics, voices, and perspectives from across the spectrum of American life.

