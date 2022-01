Several schools closed, delayed Friday due to weather, COVID-19

A number of schools across central New York have canceled classes today due to weather concerns, as well as rising numbers of COVID-19 among staff.

APW - Closed

Belleville-Henderson - 2 hour delay, No AM Pre-K, No AM BOCES

Central Square - Closed

CiTi BOCES - Closed

Fulton City Schools - Closed

General Brown - 2 hour delay, No AM Pre-K, No AM BOCES

Hannibal - Closed

IHC (Watertown) - 2 hour delay

Jefferson Community College - 2 hour delay, campus opens at 10 a.m.

Jordan-Elbridge - Closed

Mexico - Closed

Oswego City Schools - Closed

Oswego Community Christian School - Closed

Otselic Valley - 2 hour delay, No AM BOCES

Phoenix - Closed

Sackets Harbor - 2 hour delay

South Jefferson - 2 hour delay, No AM Pre-K, No AM BOCES

Southside Academy Charter School - Closed, Remote Learning

Watertown City Schools - 2 hour delay