© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brooklyn Nets assistant coach is fined $10,000 for deflecting the ball

By Rina Torchinsky
Published January 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
David Vanterpool, seen at a 2019 Minnesota Timberwolves game against the Denver Nuggets, has been fined $10,000 for interfering with a pass in a game Wednesday between the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
David Vanterpool, seen at a 2019 Minnesota Timberwolves game against the Denver Nuggets, has been fined $10,000 for interfering with a pass in a game Wednesday between the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards.

The Brooklyn Nets are being fined $25,000 after assistant coach David Vanterpool interfered with a pass in a matchup against the Washington Wizards, the NBA announced. Vanterpool was fined $10,000.

With 5:45 left in the fourth quarter in Wednesday night's game, Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie tossed a short pass toward teammate and power forward Kyle Kuzma. That's when Vanterpool, standing by the Nets' bench, reached his own hand into the mix, deflecting the ball.

As the Nets led the Wizards by six points, the deflection resulted in a turnover. The Nets went on to edge out the Wizards, 119-118.

Per the NBA rulebook, if an opponent sitting on the bench or standing on the sidelines interferes with the ball, the ball should be awarded to the "offended team out-of-bounds nearest the spot of the violation."

But referees didn't see the interference, crew chief Ben Taylor told reporters after the game.

Joe Blair, Wizards acting head coach, said he was in "utter disbelief."

"I've never seen, in my very long time in basketball, something happen like that that the referees didn't see," Blair said.

The Wizards couldn't challenge the play because they had already used their coach's challenge, which allows the head coach to trigger an instant replay and a review of the play.

Kuzma called the interference "horesh***," adding that coaches should not be able to stand up with so much time left on the clock.

"It's very unfortunate," he said. "But you've just got to live with it."

The Nets did not immediately respond to request for comment from NPR.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPRNPR Top Stories
Rina Torchinsky