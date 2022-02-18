Supreme Court agrees to consider repeal of 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider a case that asks whether the Biden administration can repeal a Trump-era immigration policy.

The so-called "remain in Mexico" policy requires immigrants seeking asylum to stay in Mexico while they wait for an immigration judge to consider their application. Immigration advocates, including the American Immigration Council said Remain in Mexico is a dangerous policy for thousands of people seeking humanitarian aid.

After taking office, the Biden administration attempted to rescind the policy. Texas and Missouri immediately sued, arguing that the attempted repeal was illegal and, even if it were not, the administration failed to follow proper procedures. The lower federal courts agreed and blocked the Biden administration's move.

This is the second time the Biden administration has asked the high court to intervene. Last August, the the administration asked the Supreme Court to set aside a ruling by a lower court that blocked the repeal last summer. But the Supreme Court rejected the administration's plea, citing its 2020 decision blocking the Trump administration's appeal of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. At the time, the three liberals dissented.

The Supreme Court set the argument for mid-April, putting an exclamation point on what has already been a blockbuster term. A decision in the case is expected in June.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.