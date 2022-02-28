© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy nearing Kyiv

By Nicole Werbeck
Published February 28, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST
Satellite images show a Russian military convoy north of Kyiv.
Maxar
New satellite images show a large military convoy north of Kyiv, Ukraine extends for almost 40 miles.

It is considerably longer than 17 miles as initially reported this morning by Maxar Technologies.

Based on additional imagery collected, the Russian military convoy stretches from near Antonov airport in the south to the northern end of the convoy near Prybirsk.

Fires seen north of Ivankiv, Ukraine.
/ Maxar
/
Maxar
Along parts of the route, some vehicles are spaced fairly far apart while in other sections military equipment and units are traveling two or three vehicles abreast on the road.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Along parts of the route, some vehicles are spaced fairly far apart while in other sections military equipment and units are traveling two or three vehicles abreast on the road north of Invankiv, Ukraine.
/ Maxar
/
Maxar
Military convoy southeast of Ivankiv, Ukraine.
/ Maxar
/
Maxar
Nicole Werbeck
