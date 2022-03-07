Russia is trying to recruit Syrians to fight in Ukraine, U.S. official says

A senior defense official said Monday the U.S. believes Russia is now trying to recruit Syrian fighters to bolster the Russian war effort in Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the story on Sunday, saying Russia is seeking Syrians who have taken part in urban combat and could help Russia take control of cities such as Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

The American defense official described the story as accurate, though the U.S. does not have estimates on the number or quality of the fighters Russia may have signed up.

Russia has not commented on the reports.

It's not clear how long it might take such a group of Syrian fighters to reach Ukraine, how they would integrate with the Russian military, or how effective they might be.

The report on Russia's recruiting effort is the latest sign that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is not going as planned.

Some Russian forces have entered southern cities in Ukraine, but Russian efforts in the north — outside Kyiv and other cities — have largely been stalled in recent days.

The U.S. official also said that Russia has now deployed "nearly 100 percent" of the combat forces that it had positioned near Ukraine's borders in advance of the war, which is now in its 12th day.

There are no signs at present that Russia is moving forces in other parts of Russia toward Ukraine, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin sent the Russian military in 2015 to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in in that country's civil war, and the Russians remain there to this day.

The Russian military in Syria consists mostly of air force units that have carried out airstrikes. They were involved in a devastating bombing campaign in the northern city of Aleppo in 2016 that flattened many parts of the city and resulted in large numbers of civilian casualties.

