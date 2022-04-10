Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (April 10)

As Sunday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:

A new Russian general has been tapped to take over the faltering invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. official has told NPR. Alexander Dvornikov, 60, was previously in charge of the southern section of the war. It comes as Russia is expected to open a new offensive in the country's east after pulling forces out of the Kyiv region.

A large military convoy that stretched at least eight miles was seen traveling through northeastern Ukraine. The imagery collected by the company Maxar Technologies on Friday shows hundreds of military vehicles. A researcher with the Institute for the Study of War says the convoy consists of Russian forces.

Ukraine's top prosecutor says she's uncovered 5,600 cases of alleged war crimes and has a list of 500 suspects. In an interview with Sky News, Iryna Venediktova said authorities had ample evidence to back up their claims. "Almost every region in Ukraine was bombed," she said. "We have a lot of concrete facts in every region, in every city."

NATO is planning to shore up the military might along its eastern flank to guard against any future Russian aggression. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the move in an interview with the Telegraph. The current small "tripwire" military presence will be replaced with a force strong enough to repel a Russian invasion.

The U.K. says Russia, prompted by "mounting losses," is looking to add to the ranks of its military with people discharged from military service since 2012. The British Ministry of Defence also claims Moscow is attempting to recruit fighters from the "unrecognised Transnistria region of Moldova."

In-depth

Earlier developments

