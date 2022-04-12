NY Lt. Gov. Benjamin arrested in campaign donation scheme

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin has been arrested and will be charged with the federal crimes of bribery and conspiracy in connection with a scheme involving phony campaign donations when Benjamin ran for New York City Comptroller.

Benjamin, who was scheduled to appear in federal district court later Tuesday, is accused of conspiring with Gerry Migdol, a Harlem real estate investor and former close associate, to falsely “procure numerous small donations” of $250 or less during Benjamin’s 2021 campaign for New York City comptroller.

According to the indictment by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern New York District, the phony donations were allegedly used to inflate Benjamin’s campaign account and illegally gain tens of thousands of dollars from the city’s public eight-to-one matching fund for candidates.

Migdol was arrested last November.

Migdol and Benjamin are also accused of conspiring to falsely attribute three separate campaign donations totaling $25,000 to two of Migdol’s relatives and to a limited liability corporation associated with him.

Gerald Migdol's Facebook Page This photo of Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin presenting Gerald Migdol with a $50,000 check that's connected to the charges was still on Migdol's Facebook page as of April 12, 2022.

Benjamin, who was a state senator at the time, is also accused of rewarding Migdol for the phony donations by steering an unusually large $50,000 state grant to a charitable association associated with Migdol called the Friends of Public School Harlem. The grant has not yet been disbursed, according to the US Attorney.

Benjamin is also accused of engaging in a “series of lies and deceptions to cover up his scheme,” including providing false information when he was vetted to be lieutenant governor last August.

Last Friday, Benjamin defended his behavior during the vetting process, conducted by the state police, though he admitted he failed to tell the investigators, or the governor, that he had received a subpoena in connection with the federal probe.

“The state police did a thorough investigation, I participated in that,” Benjamin said. “I followed the process as it was supposed to be followed.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul as recently as last Friday said she supported Benjamin as her running mate and did not think he did anything wrong.

“I have utmost confidence in my lieutenant governor,” Hochul said. “This is an independent investigation related to other people, and he is fully cooperating.”

“He is my running mate,” Hochul continued.

Hochul and her press office did not have an immediate comment on the charges against Benjamin.

The indictment comes just seven months after the state’s former governor, Andrew Cuomo, resigned over multiple scandals. Benjamin will likely face pressure to resign from office as well.

His name, though, will remain on the ballot as Hochul’s running mate. He was voted the Democratic Party’s designee at the convention in February and cannot be removed from the ballot unless he leaves the state, runs for another office, or dies.

Benjamin faces two primary challengers. Diana Reyna, a former New York City Council member, is the running mate of Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi. Ana Maria Archila is seeking the post, alongside New York City Public Advocate and gubernatorial candidate Jumaane Williams.

In a statement, Suozzi called the arrest an “indictment on Kathy Hochul's lack of experience and poor judgment,” and accused her of fostering a “culture of continued corruption.”

The Working Families Party, which endorsed Williams and Archila, condemned Hochul and Benjamin, and put in a plug for their candidates, who are also running as Democrats in the June 28 primary.

“When voters show up to the polls in June, they will have to make a decision whether they want to preserve a long-standing culture of corruption or chart a new path forward with leaders who want to do right by our communities,” Sochie Nnaemeka, director of the New York Working Families Party, said in a statement.

Republicans, who are in the minority in the New York State Legislature, also condemned Benjamin’s arrest.

Senate GOP Leader Roberto Ortt, in a statement, called it “another stain on New York State Government” and says it “calls into question Hochul’s judgment” for choosing Benjamin in the first place.

Republican State Party Chair Nick Langworthy says Hochul turned a “blind eye” to reports of Benjamin’s past shady dealings and chose a “dirty politician” to serve as her governing partner and running mate.