© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The 1A Movie Club sees 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published April 14, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT
Michelle Yeoh attends the opening night premiere of "Everything Everywhere All At Once" during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.
Michelle Yeoh attends the opening night premiere of "Everything Everywhere All At Once" during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.

There’s a story about a Chinese American family just trying to stay afloat.Their business is on the verge of shuttering, but the world around them seems indifferent to whether they succeed or fail. 

Their dreams are bigger than the lives they lead. The ghost of “What If” haunts them. The movie “Everything Everywhere All At Once” starts out as this storybut it becomes so much more.

It’s a comedy, a family drama, a love story, and a science fiction martial arts flick. It’s a story about fractured selves, queer acceptance, and paths not taken.  

It explicitly asks whether life has any meaning, and it shows us what can happen when we believe it doesn’t.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Haili Blassingame