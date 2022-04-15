Face mask mandate reinstated on University of Rochester campuses

The University of Rochester is going back to an indoor face-masking requirement on university campuses and properties.

The U of R made the announcement Friday, noting “a current spike in COVID infections on campus.”

The university said it’s making this move “to get everyone over the finish line of the spring semester,” and said that while it realizes “this isn’t welcome news” many of the U of R’s peer institutions in the northeast have reinstated their indoor masking requirements given the relatively high current COVID numbers.

The U of R said that the mask requirement applies to all students, faculty, staff, visitors, and others—including those who are fully vaccinated and boosted.

Face masks are required indoors at university locations, including the Eastman School of Music, the Laboratory for Laser Energetics, and other properties. Face masks are not required indoors at the Memorial Art Gallery.

The statement released on Friday from the university said they hope the mask requirement will bring down the number of positive cases and prevent an unmanageable surge in infections.

The U of R said the increase in positive cases are already straining the capacity of the University’s quarantine and isolation spaces for students as well as creating significant challenges for student health, facilities, and dining services.

And the university said bringing down the campus infection rate will also protect vulnerable members of the community.

The new mask requirement takes effect immediately and the U of R said that it will evaluate conditions in early May and advise people of any changes in requirements, especially for the university’s commencement ceremony.

