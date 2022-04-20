Johnny Depp testifies against his ex-wife Amber Heard for a second day

Updated April 20, 2022 at 12:17 PM ET

Actor Johnny Depp returned to the witness stand in a Virginia courtroom on Wednesday, a day after he first testified against his ex-wife Amber Heard, whom he is suing for defamation for $50 million after she accused him of domestic abuse.

Under questioning by his attorney, Depp described to the jury how he and Heard would engage in long verbal fights, saying she repeatedly criticized him as being a bad father and used a "rapid-fire, sort of endless parade of insults" against him.

"I was suddenly just wrong — about everything," Depp said. He later added, "Ms. Heard was unable to be wrong. It just didn't happen."

Both of them began recording their fights, he said, after they disagreed over what was said. He accused Heard of "performing for the tape" in the recordings and of trying to surreptitiously record him., stating that there was "something slightly rotten in the state of Denmark, as it were."

Depp again denies abusing Heard, and discusses drugs

Depp reiterated that he never physically abused Heard — a key point in the case being heard in a Fairfax County courthouse.

"I've never struck Ms. Heard. I have never struck a woman in my life," Depp said.

That echoed his testimony from Tuesday, when Depp stated, "never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life."

On both days, Depp testified about the early days of his relationship with Heard, his drug use and his childhood. On Wednesday, Depp also said Heard sometimes drank heavily and used drugs — ecstasy (MDMA) and mushrooms.

Depp recounted his efforts to go into rehab, and to free himself of alcohol and drugs. But he alleged that when he asked Heard to quit drinking, she refused.

Heard's essay about domestic abuse sparked the lawsuit

In December of 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post voicing her support for the Violence Against Women Act. In it, she drew on her own experiences as a survivor of sexual assault and domestic abuse.

The essay didn't directly refer to Depp by name, but his 2019 court complaint states, "the op-ed plainly was about Ms. Heard's purported victimization after she publicly accused her former husband, Johnny Depp, of domestic abuse in 2016, when she appeared in court with an apparently battered face and obtained a temporary restraining order against Mr. Depp."

Depp is suing Heard for three counts of defamation, citing her op-ed that was published on The Washington Post website and in its print newspaper, as well as Heard's posting a link to the piece via her Twitter account.

Depp is seeking at least $50 million in compensatory damages and a punitive award of at least $350,000, along with attorneys' fees and court costs.

