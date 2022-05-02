Jan. 6 panel asks three new House Republicans to testify voluntarily

The House select Jan. 6 committee wants to talk to several additional lawmakers for its probe, including several House Republicans with ties to the day of the attack on the Capitol.

The panel asked House Republican Reps. Mo Brooks of Alabama, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Ronny Jackson of Texas to appear.

The interest in new members follows revelations by the members themselves, such as in Brooks' case, and reports of their texts to former President Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who turned over thousands of his personal messages to the panel late last year.

Brooks has recently drawn interest after a falling out with Trump after the former president withdrew his endorsement in Alabama's Senate race. In March, he issued a statement that Trump pressured him to work on efforts to overturn the presidential election.

The new wave of requests follows previous appeals for House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

Perry and Jordan were both asked in late December to appear. The next month, the panel requested an appearance by McCarthy, who like Jordan and Perry, quickly declined.

McCarthy said in January the panel's objective was to damage its political opponents.

"And now it wants to interview me about public statements that have been shared with the world, and private conversations not remotely related to the violence that unfolded at the Capitol. I have nothing else to add," he said.

But a spate of those private conversations did indeed become public recently, tied to a book by two New York Times reporters. In three different conversations after the attack, McCarthy was heard saying he wanted to urge Trump to resign, that Trump admitted responsibility for Jan. 6 and that he feared that members of his caucus were fueling dangerous rhetoric.

Those conversations are of interest to the panel. For example, in its Jan. 22 letter, the committee wanted to talk to McCarthy about his remarks on the House floor days after the attack when he said Trump "bears responsibility."

As for Jordan, the panel has said it wants to learn more about his contact with Trump directly and his legal team ahead of the siege. The committee also wanted to talk to Perry about his involvement in help install former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark as acting U.S. attorney general.

