© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Roe v. Wade Live Updates: The draft ruling renews debate of whether the U.S. is becoming a minority-rule country

WRVO | By NPR News
Published May 4, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT
roevwade_5422.jpg
Jason Redmond
/
AFP Via Getty Images
People attend an abortion-rights rally in Seattle yesterday. The Supreme Court is poised to strike down the right to abortion in the U.S., according to a leaked draft of a majority opinion that would shred nearly 50 years of constitutional protections. The ruling, obtained by Politico, is a draft and opinions could change. The court is expected to issue a decision by June.

Tags

NPR Top StoriesRoe v. Wade
NPR News
See stories by NPR News