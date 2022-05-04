Roe v. Wade Live Updates: The draft ruling renews debate of whether the U.S. is becoming a minority-rule country WRVO | By NPR News Published May 4, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Jason Redmond / AFP Via Getty Images People attend an abortion-rights rally in Seattle yesterday. The Supreme Court is poised to strike down the right to abortion in the U.S., according to a leaked draft of a majority opinion that would shred nearly 50 years of constitutional protections. The ruling, obtained by Politico, is a draft and opinions could change. The court is expected to issue a decision by June.