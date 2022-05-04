Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers says she had an abortion last year

Phoebe Bridgers has joined a growing list of celebrities and social media users publicly sharing their abortion stories following the leak of the Supreme Court's draft opinion.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter shared on her Instagram story and on Twitter that she had an abortion while she was on tour in October.

"I went to [Planned Parenthood] where they gave me the abortion pill," she wrote. "It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access."

Bridgers also encouraged people to donate to abortion funds in states where access to the procedure is already restricted, sharing a link to a list of such resources from The Cut.

People amplified Bridgers' message on social media, sharing their support and thanking her for her transparency.

seeing @phoebe_bridgers talk openly about her abortion is so radical yet it shouldn’t have to be 💙 gives me hope for those who still have to hide https://t.co/uauP5cTx8G pic.twitter.com/ji7XO40n8x — Fran Tirado (@fransquishco) May 3, 2022

This isn't the first time Bridgers has spoken out about abortion rights, as People notes.

After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill in October banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, she recorded a cover of Bo Burnham's "That Funny Feeling" — which is about experiencing anxiety and dread over the state of the world — and sold it on Bandcamp, with all proceeds going to Texas Abortion Funds.

As NPR has reported, more activists who have had abortions themselves are now saying so out loud. This comic tells the stories of several of those women.

This story originally appeared in the Morning Edition live blog.

