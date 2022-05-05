Roe v. Wade live updates: Ending Roe could lead to reduced access around the world, rights groups warn WRVO | By NPR News Published May 5, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images Fences surround the Supreme Court yesterday as abortion-rights advocates demonstrate for the third day in Washington. Demonstrations across the country continue as abortion-rights and anti-abortion advocates react to the leaked initial draft majority opinion indicating the U.S. Supreme Court would end federal protection of abortion rights.