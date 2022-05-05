© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Roe v. Wade live updates: Ending Roe could lead to reduced access around the world, rights groups warn

WRVO | By NPR News
Published May 5, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT
roevwad_5522.jpg
Sarah Silbiger
/
Getty Images
Fences surround the Supreme Court yesterday as abortion-rights advocates demonstrate for the third day in Washington. Demonstrations across the country continue as abortion-rights and anti-abortion advocates react to the leaked initial draft majority opinion indicating the U.S. Supreme Court would end federal protection of abortion rights.

Tags

NPR Top StoriesRoe v. Wade
NPR News
See stories by NPR News