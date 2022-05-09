© 2022 WRVO Public Media
List of the 2022 Tony Nominations

By Jennifer Vanasco
Published May 9, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT
"A Strange Loop" won 11 Tony nominations, the most this year.
Nominations for the 2022 American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards Presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing


Best Play
Clyde's, Lynn Nottage

Hangmen, Martin McDonagh

The Lehman Trilogy, Stefano Massini, Ben Power

The Minutes, Tracy Letts
Skeleton Crew, Dominique Morisseau

Best Direction of a Play
Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Neil Pepe, American Buffalo

Les Waters, Dana H.

Best Musical
Girl From The North Country

MJ

Mr. Saturday Night

Paradise Square

SIX: The Musical

A Strange Loop


Best Direction of a Musical
Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

Marianne Elliott, Company

Conor McPherson, Girl From The North Country

Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ


Best Revival of a Play
American Buffalo
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
How I Learned to Drive
Take Me Out
Trouble in Mind

Best Revival of a Musical
Caroline, or Change
Company
The Music Man

Best Book of a Musical

Girl From The North Country: Conor McPherson

MJ: Lynn Nottage

Mr. Saturday Night: Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel

Paradise Square: Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan

A Strange Loop: Michael R. Jackson


Best Original Score
Flying Over Sunset: Music: Tom Kitt Lyrics: Michael Korie

Mr. Saturday Night: Music: Jason Robert Brown Lyrics: Amanda Green

Paradise Square: Music: Jason Howland Lyrics: Nathan Tysen & Masi Asare

SIX: The Musical: Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

A Strange Loop: Music & Lyrics: Michael R. Jackson


Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

David Threlfall, Hangmen


Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive


Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Myles Frost, MJ

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop


Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset Sutton Foster, The Music Man

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Mare Winningham, Girl From The North Country


Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Alfie Allen, Hangmen

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde's

Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out

Jesse Williams, Take Me Out


Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Uzo Aduba, Clyde's

Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Kara Young, Clyde's


Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Matt Doyle, Company

Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

A.J. Shively, Paradise Square


Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From The North Country

Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

Patti LuPone, Company

Jennifer Simard, Company


Best Scenic Design of a Play
Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew

Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Anna Fleischle, Hangmen

Scott Pask, American Buffalo

Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth


Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset

Bunny Christie, Company Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ

Allen Moyer, Paradise Square


Best Costume Design of a Play
Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind

Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon's Plaza Suite

Jennifer Moeller, Clyde's


Best Costume Design of a Musical
Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change

Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square

William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical

Santo Loquasto, The Music Man

Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical

Paul Tazewell, MJ


Best Lighting Design of a Play
Joshua Carr, Hangmen

Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Jane Cox, Macbeth

Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth


Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Neil Austin, Company

Tim Deiling, SIX: The Musical

Donald Holder, Paradise Square

Natasha Katz, MJ

Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset

Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop


Best Sound Design of a Play
Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy

Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth


Best Sound Design of a Musical
Simon Baker, Girl From The North Country

Paul Gatehouse, SIX: The Musical

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company

Drew Levy, A Strange Loop

Gareth Owen, MJ

Best Choreography
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, SIX: The Musical

Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ


Best Orchestrations
David Cullen, Company

Tom Curran, SIX: The Musical

Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country

Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ

Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop

Jennifer Vanasco
Jennifer Vanasco is an editor on the NPR Culture Desk, where she also reports on theater, visual arts, cultural institutions, the intersection of tech/culture and the economics of the arts.