May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month!

By Sommer Hill
Published May 9, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT
AAPI Month
Sommer Hill
/
Sommer Hill
AAPI Month

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month! NPR honors and celebrates the voices that make and listen to NPR.

Check out some NPR Programming this month highlighting Asian American and Pacific Islander stories and people:

SHORT WAVE

Science Stand-Up with Kasha Patel: Short Wave host Emily Kwong talks to science comedian Kasha Patel about how blending science and comedy can break stereotypes and drop a little science-backed knowledge into people's everyday lives. Plus, she analyzes which of her jokes land and why, and cracks a few along the way.

The Wok: Chef and food writer J. Kenji López-Alt takes joy in a scientific approach to his cooking. He talks with Short Wave host Emily Kwong about his new cookbook, The Wok, and how the design and material of the wok (his favorite pot) creates heat pockets of different temperatures — allowing for delicious and unique dishes.

Velveting with J. Kenji López-Alt: Short Wave host Emily Kwong makes velvet chicken and sugar snap peas for her friends, using a Chinese cooking technique from J. Kenji López-Alt's cookbook, The Wok. We break down the scientific process of velveting, the process of coating protein in egg whites, wine and cornstarch to maximize tenderness in high heat cooking.

CODE SWITCH

Utang na Loob: Malaka Gharib, of NPR's global health team, brings us this story about Utang na Loob — the Filipino concept that family members have eternal debts to one another. How does that debt manifest, and how does the value butt up against "American" values of independence and self-reliance?

THROUGHLINE

In an episode about the history of Chinese characters, Throughline will consider the role of language in creating a nation.

Throughline will also take listeners to Taiwan, tracking its slow march from a sleepy backwater to the economic powerhouse it is today.

And here is more from your local public radio station:

  • GBH: Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Event 

  • Houston Public Media: AAPI Resource and Programming Page

  • KNKX: Regional Event Roundup

  • Louisville Public Media: Where Y'all Really From Podcast

  • Nevada Public Radio: Exit Spring Mountain Podcast

  • WBGO: Take Five AAPI Roundup

    • WKAR: 'It's really important that we have greater representation,' says first Asian American woman elected to Michigan Legislature

    Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Sommer Hill
    Sommer Hill (she/her) is a social media associate for NPR Extra. She started with NPR in May 2021. Her primary responsibilities include managing the social media accounts for NPR Extra as well as creating blog posts for NPR.org. In her time at NPR, Hill has worked on many projects including the Tiny Desk Contest, the How I Built This Summit, creating a resource page for Juneteenth material, participating in the 'What Juneteenth Means To Me' video and contributing to WOC/POC meetings.
