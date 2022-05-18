The 2022 Student Podcast Challenge honorable mentions
High School
In your podcast Electoral College
Nature & nurture: Emma Freed and Tula Loveland
The effects of anxiety and depression
Mental health during the pandemic
Knead to know: homemade vs store bought
Schooling: two different worlds
Never a dull moment: the best middle school biology class
Allen Atkison: not chicken about making forest a better place
The rise and fall of democracy in Hong Kong
Operation Mockingbird: manipulation and madness
Central district vs. gentrification: preserving the heart of Seattle's Black community
Out with the old in with the new
Origins of racism & modern-day tolls
Less café means you can be more healthAY
Why do people play video games anyway
Parental pressure and expectations
Toxic behavior romanticized in the media
Middle School
What if...the Babe wasn't traded to the Yankees
Dragon kidding around with Kamau
The negative effects of women's beauty standards
Sixth grade boys' basketball success
Danyah's NPR: What would you change?
Ocean people: Plastics in the ocean
Animal extinction: How do we help?
Unpopular opinions can be popular
Mysteries of the bermuda triangle
The dark history of Christopher Columbus
