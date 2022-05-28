Teachers, how are you coping in the aftermath of the Texas shooting in Uvalde?

Two fourth grade teachers were among those who were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

It's the latest school shooting in a long list of tragedies that have occurred in the United States and we at NPR would like to hear from teachers of all grades on how you are feeling and coping in the aftermath.

Have your students brought up this specific event with you? Have they asked questions about school shootings in general? Has what happened in Uvalde got you thinking about the security precautions in place at your school? Do you want to continue teaching?

We know that these events can bring up a lot of feelings. If you want to share, please do so using the form below. An NPR journalist may contact you for an upcoming story.

