PGA Tour suspends 17 players for their participation in Saudi-backed golf tournament
Published June 9, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT
The PGA Tour has suspended 17 players – including six-time major winner Phil Mickelson alo former world #1 Dustin Johnson – after they teed off at a controversial tournament backed by Saudi Arabia.
