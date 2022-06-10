Due to construction at SUNY Polytechnic, WRVN will be off the air from approximately 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 10.
Breaking down yesterday's Jan. 6 hearing
Published June 10, 2022 at 5:01 AM EDT
The co-hosts of the NPR Politics Podcast discuss compelling moments and takeaways from the first public hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.