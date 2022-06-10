© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Due to construction at SUNY Polytechnic, WRVN will be off the air from approximately 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 10.

Breaking down yesterday's Jan. 6 hearing

By Asma Khalid
Published June 10, 2022 at 5:01 AM EDT

The co-hosts of the NPR Politics Podcast discuss compelling moments and takeaways from the first public hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR
Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Asma Khalid