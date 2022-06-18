© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Philadelphia firefighter died in a building that caught fire and collapsed

By The Associated Press
Published June 18, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT
Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a building that caught fire then collapsed early Saturday in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Fire Department said several firefighters and a city inspector became trapped when the building collapsed.
Philadelphia Fire Dept. via AP
Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a building that caught fire then collapsed early Saturday in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Fire Department said several firefighters and a city inspector became trapped when the building collapsed.

PHILADELPHIA — One firefighter has died after being trapped in a building that caught fire in Philadelphia and then collapsed early Saturday, fire officials said.

The fallen firefighter was not immediately identified, but Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said he was a 27-year department veteran.

The building had caught fire just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Murphy said. The fire had been put out, but then the building collapsed at 3:24 a.m.

Four other firefighters and an inspector with the city's Department of Licenses and Inspections had been rescued from the rubble. Murphy said they were in stable condition at hospitals.

Numerous firefighters were at the scene as the rescue effort unfolded, and some were seen hugging or wiping tears from their eyes, multiple news outlets reported.

"You can't predict this," Murphy told reporters at a news conference. "This was just a catastrophic accident that has really hurt our department."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR
The Associated Press