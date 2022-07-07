© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nuclear power is seeing support as a way to avert climate disaster, but faces hurdles

By Laura Benshoff
Published July 7, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT

Nuclear power is having a moment, fueled by a desire to move away from more polluting power sources. But critics say the technology has too much baggage and isn't necessary for a clean energy future.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR
Laura Benshoff
Laura Benshoff is a reporter covering energy and climate for NPR's National desk. Prior to this assignment, she spent eight years at WHYY, Philadelphia's NPR Member station. There, she most recently focused on the economy and immigration. She has reported on the causes of the Great Resignation, Afghans left behind after the U.S. troop withdrawal and how a government-backed rent-to-own housing program failed its tenants. Other highlights from her time at WHYY include exploring the dynamics of the 2020 presidential election cycle through changing communities in central Pennsylvania and covering comedian Bill Cosby's criminal trials.