The Coast Guard rescued 9 boaters who fled a sinking vessel off the Florida coast

All are safe and sound after nine people abandoned a sinking boat off the Florida coast, thanks to a quick response from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said it rescued all nine boaters from the water after the recreational vessel became submerged about two miles south of Pensacola Pass on Saturday.

The boat had reportedly run aground, the Coast Guard said.

At 10:47 a.m., the Coast Guard received a mayday call from the 50-foot Sport Fisher Slow Motion, according to the agency. A boat crew already patrolling the area arrived on the scene less than 10 minutes later, and eventually brought the boaters back to Big Lagoon State Park in Pensacola.

None of the nine boaters reported any medical concerns, said the Coast Guard.

