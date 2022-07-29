© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Drought watch issued for 21 NY counties including several in Western NY and the Finger Lakes

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published July 29, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT
A drought watch was issued for 21 New York counties on July 29, 2022
New York State Dept. of Environmental Conservation
/
dec.ny.gov
A drought watch was issued for 21 New York counties on July 29, 2022

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought watch for 21 counties including Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates.

A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a drought watch.

Governor Kathy Hochul said that local water restrictions and education residents about conserving water resources will be crucial to help prevent a more severe shortage if conditions worsen.

The DEC said it will continue to monitor water conditions and work with partner agencies to help address any short-term issues as well as the longer-term impacts of climate change.

To protect water resources, homeowners are encouraged to voluntarily reduce outdoor water use and follow these tips:

• Water lawns only when necessary, choose watering methods that avoid waste, and water in the early morning to reduce evaporation and maximize soil hydration;

• Reuse water collected in rain barrels, dehumidifiers, or air conditioners to water plants;

• Raise lawn mower cutting heights. Longer grass is healthier with stronger roots and needs less water;

• Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks; and

• Fix leaking pipes, hoses, and faucets.

Copyright 2022 WXXI News. To see more, visit WXXI News.

Tags

NY state newsregional news
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's Director of News and Public Affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman