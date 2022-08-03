Sign up to get the latest trends and recommendations in global culture

© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Published August 3, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT
The Rough Translation team is trying something different.

Raise your hand if you've ever wanted a newsletter that takes you around the world and gives you recommendations. If that sounds appealing to you, we've got you covered — but we need one thing from you.

Share your info with us to be among the first to get a newsletter with the best of international news, culture and travel. In return, we'll travel far and wide in search of the next big turn in global culture. You'll get recommendations, from books to music and movies, travel ideas and experiences that capture emerging trends in a changing world.

