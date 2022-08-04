Russian prosecutor asks judges for a nearly 10-year sentence for Brittney Griner

Updated August 4, 2022 at 8:29 AM ET

MOSCOW — A Russian prosecutor asked a judge to find Brittney Griner guilty on drug charges and to sentence her to serve 9 years and 6 months in a prison colony, as the two sides delivered closing remarks in Griner's month-long trial.

Griner's defense will also speak at Thursday's court session, and the basketball star will likely give a statement on her own behalf as the trial winds to a close.

Griner, 31, has now been detained for 24 weeks, after authorities at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow found cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage. She could face up to 10 years in prison if she's convicted of drug charges.

The Olympian and NBA champion says she must have put the cannabis in her bag by mistake. Her defense team notes that Griner has a medical marijuana card in Arizona to help her cope with injuries sustained over years of competition. But personal cannabis possession is illegal under any circumstances in Russia, similar to U.S. federal law.

The court's judgment is only one factor deciding Griner's fate. She's also at the center of a potential prisoner swap that could see the U.S. release notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. But Russian officials have said any such deal would have to wait until after Griner's trial is over.

Griner was arrested in February, one week before Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. Her detention quickly led to speculation that Putin's government wants to use her as leverage against the U.S.

Here's a quick recap of Griner's ordeal:

Feb. 17: Griner is detained at the airport near Moscow

May 3: The U.S. State Department declares Griner wrongfully detained

May 28: U.S. Ambassador to Russia John J. Sullivan calls Griner a "bargaining chip" amid talk of a possible prisoner exchange

July 1: Prosecutors unseal their case in court as the trial begins

July 7: Griner pleads guilty to drug charges as talk of a prisoner swap grows

July 27: Griner testifies, saying she inadvertently brought the cannabis to Russia

July 27: The U.S. says it offered Russia a deal to free Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan

Aug. 4: Closing arguments begin

Griner is a star center for the Phoenix Mercury. But like many WNBA players, she plays in overseas leagues during the U.S. league's offseason, earning far more than her WNBA salary. In recent years, she has played for UMMC Ekaterinburg, a Russian team owned by oligarch Iskander Makhmudov. The team has had longstanding ties to Griner's U.S. club.

Griner was returning to her Russian team from the U.S. when she was detained.

The effort to free Griner has grown from her fans and fellow basketball players to include a much broader circle. This summer, dozens of rights groups, including the Human Rights Campaign, the National Organization for Women and National LGBTQ Task Force wrote a letter to President Biden urging him to treat her case with urgency.

Maynes reported from Russia. Chappell reported from Washington, D.C.

