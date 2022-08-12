Hochul asks New York's counties to devise plan to combat domestic terror

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced new guidance for counties in the state to have domestic terrorism prevention plans.

Hochul issued an executive order after a shooting killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket in May. The order requires local governments to come up with plans to confront domestic terrorism and racially-motivated violence.

During a counter-terrorism summit hosted by the state this week, Hochul announced $10 million will be available to each of the state’s counties, as well as New York City, to create threat assessment and management teams. Training for behavioral threat assessment will also be available.

The teams will be made up of law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials and other key community members. They will be tasked with identifying, assessing and mitigating the threat of targeted violence.

Violence motivated by bigotry is the biggest threat being faced in New York, according to state homeland security officials.

