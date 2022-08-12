© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hochul asks New York's counties to devise plan to combat domestic terror

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published August 12, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT
New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters about legislation passed during a special legislative session, in the Red Room at the state Capitol.
Hans Pennink
/
Associated Press
New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters about legislation passed during a special legislative session, in the Red Room at the state Capitol.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced new guidance for counties in the state to have domestic terrorism prevention plans.

Hochul issued an executive order after a shooting killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket in May. The order requires local governments to come up with plans to confront domestic terrorism and racially-motivated violence.

During a counter-terrorism summit hosted by the state this week, Hochul announced $10 million will be available to each of the state’s counties, as well as New York City, to create threat assessment and management teams. Training for behavioral threat assessment will also be available.

The teams will be made up of law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials and other key community members. They will be tasked with identifying, assessing and mitigating the threat of targeted violence.

Violence motivated by bigotry is the biggest threat being faced in New York, according to state homeland security officials.

Copyright 2022 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.

Tags

Kathy HochulNY state newsregional news
Sabrina Garone