Riley defeats Cheney in Democratic primary for 19th Congressional District

Ithaca Democrat Josh Riley defeated Dutchess County entrepreneur Jamie Cheney in a contested primary in the 19th Congressional District.

Riley won with more than 60% of the vote. In claiming victory Tuesday, Riley gave thanks for his roots, having grown up in Endicott in Broome County.

“It’s been 70 years since we sent somebody from Broome County to represent Broome County in Congress and in November that is going to change,” Riley told a crowd in Johnson City.

Riley outperformed Cheney in every county in the new district, with his largest vote share coming from Tompkins County.

Cheney conceded the race Tuesday night and said she would support Riley in the general election against Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.

“The priority here is to make sure we put a pro-choice, pro-community, pro-family voice in place for the 19th Congressional District and that’s Josh Riley, not Marc Molinaro.”

Molinaro defeated Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan in a special election to represent the current 19th Congressional District for the remaining four months of the term.