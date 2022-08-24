Tenney wins Republican primary for newly-redrawn 24th Congressional District

Claudia Tenney won Tuesday's Republican primary for New York's 24th congressional district seat, according to unofficial election results.

The district was enlarged earlier this year and now contains parts of 12 counties and includes Watertown, as well as most of Jefferson County.

Tenney currently represents New York's old 22nd congressional district. She's been in that office for just two years, but she also held it previously, between 2017 and 2019. She lost the seat to Democrat Anthony Brindisi in 2018, but she won it back in 2020.

Parts of Tenney's current district, including the region around Oneida Lake, are within the new 24th district, which stretches west all the way to the Buffalo area.

Tenney was endorsed in the Republican primary by former President Donald Trump and North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

She'll face Democrat Steve Holden in the general election in November. According to Holden's campaign website, he's a retired army lieutenant colonel. He lives in Camillus, NY and has never held elected office.