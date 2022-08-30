Volunteers needed at Meals on Wheels of Syracuse

A critical program that helps make sure senior citizens have enough to eat is in need of volunteers.

Mike Nortman from Meals on Wheels of Syracuse said one in six seniors in America struggles with hunger, and central New York is no exception.

The not-for-profit delivers about 200,000 meals every year to the homes of seniors and adults with disabilities.

"For a lot of our clients, they're isolated. They're living alone,” said Nortman. “Our volunteers are often the only people they see in a day, and the nutritious meals are basically kind of a lifeline for them as well."

Now, Meals on Wheels is putting out a call for more volunteers to keep fulfilling its mission. Kitchen volunteers would work a two hour shift between 8 a.m. and noon to prepare the food, and drivers would deliver meals along one of the scheduled routes. That would take about an hour to an hour and a half to complete.

Nortman said delivery drivers often make interesting new friends, from a former fashion model to a World War II fighter pilot.

"It's kind of like peeling an onion,” said Nortman. “You go and you give them their meals. You don't learn a lot, and after you go three or four times, you start to learn a little bit more about our clients."

Nortman said Meals on Wheels can work with the schedules of potential volunteers. Some workers choose to help out every day, while others sign up for an open slot whenever they’re available.

For more information on how to sign up, click here or email Tina at Volunteer@meals.org.