These images show people around the world honoring Queen Elizabeth II

People around the world are paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch, who died Thursday at age 96. Here is a selection of images of the way the public and their cities — and in some cases buildings and monuments — are honoring her.

Alberto Pezzali / AP / AP British Prime Minister Liz Truss prepares to deliver a statement regarding the death of Queen Elizabeth II outside Downing St. in London on Thursday. Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

Alberto Pezzali / AP / AP People gather in front of Buckingham Palace after the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images / Getty Images Mourners gather outside Windsor Castle on Thursday.

Susan Walsh / AP / AP President Biden signs a condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II at the British Embassy in Washington on Thursday. First lady Jill Biden (second from right) and British Ambassador Karen Pierce (second from left) look on.

Steven Senne / AP / AP Derek Lo, of Cambridge, Mass., places flowers near an entrance to the British Consulate General in Cambridge following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Lokman Vural Elibol / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The Empire State Building in New York City lit up in purple and sparkled in silver in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Tel Aviv City Hall is illuminated with the colors of the United Kingdom flag following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sent his condolences to the British royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and said she left behind an "unparalleled legacy."

Dmitry Serebryakov / AP / AP People lay flowers in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II at the U.K. Embassy in Moscow on Thursday.

Mauro Pimental / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The statue of Christ the Redeemer bears the colors of the British flag on Thursday in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro declared three days of national mourning in the country "in condolence for the death of her majesty the queen."

Yui Mok / PA Images via Getty Images / PA Images via Getty Images A mourner draped in The Union flag on Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Marty Melville / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A 96 gun salute by the New Zealand Army on Wellington's waterfront on Friday to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96.

Yuichi Yamazaki / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A woman prays outside the British Embassy in Tokyo on Friday.

Liselotte Sabroe / Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images / Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images A book of condolences is placed at St. Alban's Church, known locally as "the English Church," in Copenhagen on Friday. Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognizable to billions of people around the world, died at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday.

Joe Mwihia / AP / AP Amos Ndegwa, a naturalist and tour guide, lights a candle to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in the lounge of Treetops Hotel in Aberdare National Park in Kenya on Friday. Elizabeth spent her last night as a princess in Treetops, as she was there in 1952 when her father, King George VI, died in England. Treetops is now closed due to a drop in tourist numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People react after placing flowers and tributes at Buckingham Palace on Friday, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96.

Jose Sarmento Matos / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images Well-wishers, including a Chelsea Pensioner, gather outside Buckingham Palace, on Friday, the first day of public mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Jane Barlow / PA Images via Getty Images / PA Images via Getty Images Members of 105 Regiment Royal Artillery, Army Reserves, during the Gun Salute at Edinburgh Castle on Friday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Peter Fox / Getty Images / Getty Images Drivers and team members observe a moment of silence prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Monza, Italy, on Friday.

Aaron Chown / Pool / Getty Images / Pool / Getty Images King Charles III boards a plane at Aberdeen Airport as he travels to London with Camilla, Queen Consort, on Friday, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Nathan Laine / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images Well-wishers pay their respects outside Buckingham Palace on Friday, the first day of public mourning, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Nathan Laine / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images Tributes from well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace on Friday, the first day of public mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.