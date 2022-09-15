Syracuse's Hancock Airport awarded $20 million in state funds

Twenty million dollars is heading to Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport as part of a state effort to accelerate investment in upstate New York commercial air travel. The money is earmarked for two projects at Hancock.

One involves essential upgrades to the airport’s Customs and Border Protection Federal Inspection Station. The other project will enhance and expand the North Concourse, adding 4,700 square feet for improved passenger flow, along with more seating and concession areas.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said this is just one of a number of airport improvements throughout the state to support a crucial part of New York’s economy.

“Airports are so important to us,” said Hochul. “Airports leave a lasting impression. It’s a first impression. It’s a lasting impression, so why not make it even better?”

Hochul said it’s important to improve the state’s airports not just for passengers, but also for employees.

“What we’re doing is also talking about the people who work here every single day and those people who showed up during the pandemic and had to come in during extraordinary circumstances. The airline workers, the baggage handlers, the maintenance staff, we also want to honor them, but they also deserve a work environment that is uplifting as well,” she said.

Hochul made the announcement at Greater Binghamton Airport, which will receive $32 million for two projects. Airports in Albany, Watertown, Ogdensburg, Saratoga County, Sullivan County, Rochester, and the Adirondacks will also receive funds.

