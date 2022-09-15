© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Syracuse's Hancock Airport awarded $20 million in state funds

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published September 15, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO News

Twenty million dollars is heading to Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport as part of a state effort to accelerate investment in upstate New York commercial air travel. The money is earmarked for two projects at Hancock.

One involves essential upgrades to the airport’s Customs and Border Protection Federal Inspection Station. The other project will enhance and expand the North Concourse, adding 4,700 square feet for improved passenger flow, along with more seating and concession areas.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said this is just one of a number of airport improvements throughout the state to support a crucial part of New York’s economy.

“Airports are so important to us,” said Hochul. “Airports leave a lasting impression. It’s a first impression. It’s a lasting impression, so why not make it even better?”

Hochul said it’s important to improve the state’s airports not just for passengers, but also for employees.

“What we’re doing is also talking about the people who work here every single day and those people who showed up during the pandemic and had to come in during extraordinary circumstances. The airline workers, the baggage handlers, the maintenance staff, we also want to honor them, but they also deserve a work environment that is uplifting as well,” she said.

Hochul made the announcement at Greater Binghamton Airport, which will receive $32 million for two projects. Airports in Albany, Watertown, Ogdensburg, Saratoga County, Sullivan County, Rochester, and the Adirondacks will also receive funds.

Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
