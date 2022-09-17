'Wait Wait' for Sept. 17, 2022: With Not My Job guest Mo Amer

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Mo Amer and panelists Adam Burke, Helen Hong and Roy Blount Jr. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The King of Office Supplies; Poo-pooing Putin; Martha Does A Spicy 180

An Awkward Collection

Bluff The Listener



Our panelists read three stories about new ways to raise money, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Comedian and Netflix star Mo Amer answers three questions on famous Leses

Mo Amer is one of the most beloved comedians in the country, so much so that Netflix just put out his critically adored sitcom Mo. We invite him on to play "Les is Mo," three questions about famous Leses.

Panel Questions

Benefits of the Early Bird Special; A Technological Advancement in Eating; Cheating in Chess Gets Cheeky

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Leo Expands His Range; It's Fashion, Not Music; We Raise a Glass to A Wine Legend

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after the long line to pay respects to the Queen, what will the British people line up for next?

