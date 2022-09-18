© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rep. Jackie Walorski's driver was at fault in the fatal crash, police say

By Jaclyn Diaz
Published September 18, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT
Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana was one of three people killed in a crash in August.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana was one of three people killed in a crash in August.

The driver of the vehicle carrying Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski was at fault for the head-on crash that killed the Republican and three others, police said.

Zachery Potts, the driver of the Toyota RAV4, was traveling northbound on a two-lane road last month behind a flatbed truck, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Walorski's communications director, Emma Thomson, was also in the SUV. He tried to pass the truck on the left and collided with a southbound Buick driven by Edith Schmucker.

All four people were killed.

The sheriff's office said evidence from the crash reconstruction, including information from the airbag control module (also referred to as the car's "black box") showed that the Toyota was traveling at 82 mph five seconds before the crash.

Police added no phones were apparently used prior to the crash, and there was no indication of mechanical failures.

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said these findings conclude their investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR
Jaclyn Diaz
See stories by Jaclyn Diaz