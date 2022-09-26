© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Syracuse Common Councilors respond to criminal allegations against a member

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published September 26, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT
Amir Gethers
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO

Monday’s meeting of the Syracuse Common Council included no mention of the allegations against Councilor Amir Gethers.

Gethers, 27, is being charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and harassment in connection with incidents involving a former girlfriend.

At the end of Monday’s meeting, Gethers left and refused to answer questions from the media.

Common Council President Helen Hudson said she also has nothing to say about the charges, adding it’s under “judicial jurisdiction.”

"I am not his boss first off,” said Hudson. “He was elected by the people of Syracuse. So am I going to answer you? No."

Second District Councilor Pat Hogan said he has had a conversation with Gethers, but he calls it private. He adds he doesn’t think the proceedings will affect the work of the council.

"They're allegations,” said Hogan. “I have no opinion on that. But obviously, we just had a Common Council meeting, and we operated in the interest of the city like we always do."

Councilor-At-Large Michael Greene said as far as he knows, the council has not discussed the issue in public or in private.

"Certainly, the allegations are very concerning, and right now, from my perspective, we're just waiting to let the judicial process play out,” said Greene.

The City Charter does not explicitly mention suspension of a member. But it does say a councilor may be punished or expelled for disorderly conduct, a violation of its rules, or official misconduct after a hearing and a vote of three-fourths of the council.

Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain