Syracuse Common Councilors respond to criminal allegations against a member

Monday’s meeting of the Syracuse Common Council included no mention of the allegations against Councilor Amir Gethers.

Gethers, 27, is being charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and harassment in connection with incidents involving a former girlfriend.

At the end of Monday’s meeting, Gethers left and refused to answer questions from the media.

Common Council President Helen Hudson said she also has nothing to say about the charges, adding it’s under “judicial jurisdiction.”

"I am not his boss first off,” said Hudson. “He was elected by the people of Syracuse. So am I going to answer you? No."

Second District Councilor Pat Hogan said he has had a conversation with Gethers, but he calls it private. He adds he doesn’t think the proceedings will affect the work of the council.

"They're allegations,” said Hogan. “I have no opinion on that. But obviously, we just had a Common Council meeting, and we operated in the interest of the city like we always do."

Councilor-At-Large Michael Greene said as far as he knows, the council has not discussed the issue in public or in private.

"Certainly, the allegations are very concerning, and right now, from my perspective, we're just waiting to let the judicial process play out,” said Greene.

The City Charter does not explicitly mention suspension of a member. But it does say a councilor may be punished or expelled for disorderly conduct, a violation of its rules, or official misconduct after a hearing and a vote of three-fourths of the council.

