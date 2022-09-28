© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Live updates: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida with catastrophic strength

WRVO | By NPR News
Published September 28, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT
Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm with sustained winds over 150 mph, made landfall Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida's Lee County.

Ian has made landfall in southwest Florida's Lee County after strengthened into a brutal, historic-sized Category 4 storm, with top winds of 150 mph — just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status — and a threat of a surge of up to 18 feet in the Fort Myers area. The National Hurricane Center is imploring people to go inside and stay there.

Here's what we're following:

Local updates: The latest from Miami; The latest from Tampa Bay
Stay informed while conserving your phone battery and data usage, visit NPR's text-only site.

