Live updates: Millions of people are without power as Ian cuts a soggy path across Florida

Ian is exiting Florida as a tropical storm — but as it moves back over the water, it could regain hurricane status, drawing power from the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters are warning of potential flooding and other impacts, from Florida to North Carolina.

“Some slight re-intensification is forecast, and Ian could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the coast of South Carolina on Friday,” the National Hurricane Center said early Thursday.

The storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, with gusts as high as 70 mph. It’s heading northeast at only 8 mph, a slow pace that heightens the risk of flood-inducing rainfall.

A wide area will be under threat of flooding and high winds. Ian is now projecting tropical storm-force winds up to 415 miles from its center.

The current forecast track sees Ian moving out northeast over the ocean as it passes Jacksonville, before turning more to the northwest and making landfall between Savannah, Ga., and Charleston, S.C.