Do you consider yourself a 'late bloomer'? We want to hear from you

Did you find love later in life? Have you picked up a new hobby or a new language? Maybe you came out as queer as an adult and felt like a teenager again? Are you thriving late in life in unexpected ways?

If you're someone who bloomed on the later side, we want to hear your story.

In a 1-2 minute recording, tell us your full name and why you're a late bloomer.

Email a voice memo to tedradiohour@npr.org or call 202-403-0351 and leave us a voicemail.

Your response may be used in an upcoming episode for NPR's TED Radio Hour, and a producer may contact you to follow up on your response.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.