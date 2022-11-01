Arrest made in drive-by shooting outside Zeldin's home in Long Island

handout / SCDA Social media post by Noah Green, according to Suffolk County District Attorney's office

An 18-year-old Long Island man is the first to be arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting last month outside the home of New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin.

Suffolk County police arrested Noah Green, of Shirley, who had a 9mm pistol. Prosecutors say Green reached for the gun as police tried to arrest him. He had been under surveillance after the shooting. Court documents show social media posts of Green pointing a gun at the camera.

Prosecutors also say the gun recovered from Green was the one used outside Zeldin’s home in Shirley.

Officials do not think Zeldin was a target of the shooting. Zeldin has used the incident to underscore his tough-on-crime campaign message.

Green was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and possession of stolen property. He is being held on $750,000 bail. Prosecutors said the search continues for others involved in the shooting.