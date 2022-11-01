© 2022 WRVO Public Media
How has salary transparency affected you? We want to hear your story

By Stacey Vanek Smith
Published November 1, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT
New York city is joining a handful of states that have passed salary transparency laws. The laws are meant to make pay more equitable, but business owners delayed their enactment in New York, saying they would be fraught, especially at a time when it is difficult to find workers and pay has been rising for new hires.

Employers and workers alike may find it both empowering and emotionally jarring to unmask this information.

Now, we want to hear from you. How has the salary transparency affected you? Do you see this as change as a positive or negative?

Fill out the form below and an NPR reporter might reach out to you regarding your responses.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

