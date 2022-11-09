Stefanik declares 'landslide victory' as she's reelected to 5th term in Congress

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik has declared victory against her Democratic challenger, Matt Castelli, winning her 5th term in Congress.

Stefanik took the stage at her election night party in Glens Falls holding her 14-month-old, Sam.

She described her reelection to Congress as a 'landslide victory.' According to unofficial election results, Stefanik won by a 20% margin over Castelli.

The 21st congressional district was redrawn earlier this year, adding all of Fulton, Herkimer, Montgomery, and Schoharie counties as well as part of Ostego County. Redistricting made the region lean more Republican than it had in previous elections.

Stefanik launched her first campaign for Congress when she was just 29 years old.

At the time, she promised to limit her tenure in Congress to five terms. Stefanik declined to comment on whether she would run again in two years or whether she would consider joining a Republican presidential ticket for the 2024 election.