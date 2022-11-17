© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officials have made Nador uninhabitable for migrants

By Ari Shapiro,
Miguel MaciasAyen BiorMatt OzugSarah Handel
Published November 17, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST
The view into Spain from Mount Gourougou, Morocco on October 12. Men and women attempting to cross the border from Morocco into Spain often spend days and sometimes weeks hiding from authorities on the mountain before they take their chance.
Ricci Shryock for NPR
The view into Spain from Mount Gourougou, Morocco on October 12. Men and women attempting to cross the border from Morocco into Spain often spend days and sometimes weeks hiding from authorities on the mountain before they take their chance.

Some people spend years trying to get to Nador, Morocco — a city in the northeast of the country, bordering the Spanish enclave city of Melilla.

It is Europe's southernmost border, and also a gateway for migrants in search of better opportunities.

Border guards line a four-tiered, 20-foot fence that stretches miles along the border. Just beyond are the hills of Nador, where the migrants live. They wait there for weeks, sometimes months, for the safest time to jump over the fence.

Officials have made the city of Nador uninhabitable for migrants, who are mostly Black. Shopkeepers have been pressured to not sell them goods, hotel owners who have succumbed to pressure from Moroccan police don't rent them rooms.

Police tactics gained renewed criticism after dozens of people were killed trying to jump the fence in June.

Migrating people and their allies describe detestable and racist treatment from Moroccan police. They also speak of their dreams of crossing the border and finding jobs to support their families.

Listen to our full report by clicking or tapping the play button above.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPRNPR Top Stories
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Miguel Macias
Miguel Macias is a Senior Producer at All Things Considered, where he is proud to work with a top-notch team to shape the content of the daily show.
Ayen Bior
Ayen Deng Bior is a producer at NPR's flagship evening news program, All Things Considered. She helps shape the sound of the daily shows by contributing story ideas, writing scripts and cutting tape. Her work at NPR has taken her to Warsaw, Poland, where she heard from refugees displaced by the war in Ukraine. She has spoken to people in Saint-Louis, Senegal, who are grappling with rising seas. Before NPR, Bior wore many hats at the Voice of America's English to Africa service where she worked in radio, television and digital. Bior began her career reporting on the revolution in Sudan, the developing state of affairs in South Sudan and the experiences of women behind the headlines in both countries. In her spare time, Bior loves to kayak, read and bird watch.
See stories by Ayen Bior
Matt Ozug
See stories by Matt Ozug
Sarah Handel