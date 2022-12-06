Watch Amber Mark live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert

It was apparent early in the night at NPR Music's 15th anniversary event that Amber Mark fans were in the building. The front row of Washington, D.C.'s 9:30 Club filled quick to catch her pre-show interview and when I announced her name in the lineup at the top of the evening, the roar was palpable. Not even Mark herself knew to what expect until she saw how many people sang along to "What It Is." "Y'all really know this song," she exclaimed. Those few who were unfamiliar were treated to a crash course through her transcendent debut album, Three Dimensions Deep, an album we've praised since its release in January.

SET LIST:

"Out Of This World"

"Foreign Things"

"What It Is"

"Darkside"

"Most Men"

"Competition"

"Worth It"

MUSICIANS:

Amber Mark

Josh Hari

Joy Morales

Dillon Treacy

Corey Sanchez

CREDITS:

Producer: Lia Camille Crockett; Live Video Director: Mito Habe-Evans; Videographers: Tsering Bista, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Nickolai Hammar, Nick Michael, Maia Stern; Video Production Assistant: Sofia Seidel, Christina Shaman; Editor: Tsering Bista; Graphics: Alicia Zheng; Associate Producer: Elle Mannion; Events Team: Gianna Capadona, Devon Williams; Senior Streaming Engineer: Bruce Grant; Streaming Engineers: Erin Gannon, Allen Walden; Mastering Engineer; Josh Rogosin; Audio Assistant: Neil Tevault; Front of House at 9:30 Club: Shawn "Gus" Vitale; Sr. Director of Events & Experiential: Jessica Goldstein; Stage Manager: Peggy Dahlquist; Rights Clearance Consultant: Jackie Sussman; Emcee/DJ: Bobby "DJ Cuzzin B" Carter; Deputy Director, NPR Music: Otis Hart; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann, Keith Jenkins; Special Thanks to: 9:30 Club, WAMU

