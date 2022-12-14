Who's making decisions? Faculty at Paul Smith's College look for answers amid merger

Professors at Paul Smith's College in the Adirondacks are preparing a resolution to ask for clarity on the pending merger with a New York City non-profit.

"We're trying to ensure that the faculty will have a voice and will be utilized in some of the decision-making," said one senior faculty member at Paul Smith's, who asked to remain anonymous.

The college, amid dropping enrollment and financial troubles, is in the midst of merging with the Fedcap Group. That merger is now under review by the NYS Education Department and the school's accreditor, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

According to multiple faculty members at the school, a special meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday to vote on the resolution.

"We're not going rogue or anything like that," the senior faculty member added, but are looking for answers from the school and from Fedcap to ensure the "best for our students and our staff and our faculty."

Paul Smith's has lost key staff members and some faculty in recent months, including a top post in admissions, staff in human resources, student wellness, and campus safety.

The school has also cycled through four presidents in recent years and is now being led by interim president Dan Kelting. "Faculty will always have a voice in the direction of the college," Kelting said in a statement to NCPR.

"Our important new partnership with Fedcap will help ensure the long-term sustainability of a place I’ve worked nearly 20 years and we’re keeping the college community informed every step of the way," adding that he's focused on "open communication, transparency, and inclusion for every part of the Paul Smith’s College community."

But some faculty at Paul Smith's say there needs to be more transparency, particularly while the merger is still pending, about who is making key decisions at the college.

Faculty are expected to vote on a resolution on Tuesday, which would then likely be sent to leadership at Paul Smith's as well as the college's Board of Trustees.