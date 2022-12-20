Watch Bartees Strange live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert

While NPR Music searches the globe for great music, we knew we wanted someone to represent our home turf. Based out of Washington, D.C., Bartees Strange was the constellation connector of our genre-spanning 15th-anniversary celebration. Shoring up intricate indie rock with bluesy bravado and stories that revisit old wounds, Bartees Strange and his band gave the 9:30 Club audience a 20-minute overview of the last two years, including "Boomer" from 2020's Live Forever and three songs from 2022's Farm to Table.

SET LIST:

"Boomer"

"Heavy Heart"

"Mulholland Dr."

"Wretched"

MUSICIANS:

Bartees Cox

Daniel Kleederman

Graham Richman

John Daise

TK Johnson

